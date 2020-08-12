Public Safety August 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY POLICE

Assault — California resident Juan Carlos Escobar-Salazar, 18, was charged with fourth-degree assault Monday in the 1700 block of 17th Ave. SW., after allegedly striking his girlfriend. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Weapon — Ronald Joseph Duran, 32, was charged Monday with being a felon in possession of a weapon in the 2600 block of Pacific Blvd. SW. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Criminal mischief — About 10:46 a.m. Monday, Monica Cebreros, 25, of Mill City, was cited for criminal mischief after allegedly slashing a vehicle’s tires in the 1000 block of SE 3rd Ave.

Vehicle recovered — About 1 p.m. Monday, deputies recovered a van reported stolen out of Salem in the 800 block of 1st Ave., Mill City.

