Public Safety Log (March 26)

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — Nicholas Fry, 21, was charged with first-degree burglary Wednesday in connection with an event about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Water Ave. NE. Fry was charged with taking a Play Station IV, X Box and a wedding band. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fraud — About 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Crawfordsville Drive south of Sweet Home reported his business was defrauded of $5,000.

