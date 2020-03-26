Public Safety Log (March 26)

ALBANY POLICE
You have free articles remaining.
Burglary — Nicholas Fry, 21, was charged with first-degree burglary Wednesday in connection with an event about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Water Ave. NE. Fry was charged with taking a Play Station IV, X Box and a wedding band. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — About 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Crawfordsville Drive south of Sweet Home reported his business was defrauded of $5,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!