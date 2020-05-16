Ranchers, Legion offer vets' food boxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The veteran-owned Dot Ranch near Scio and the American Legion Post 10-Albany have teamed up to create the Veterans Pantry Project to provide food boxes to local veterans and their families.

Beginning May 19, veterans and their family members can pick up a box filled with fresh meats provided by area ranchers, vegetables and items from the American Legion food pantry.

Karen Force said families should call 541-926-0127 the Friday before each Tuesday delivery to provide information about family sizes and food preferences.

“We plan to include fresh meats plus produce, eggs and the like,” Force said. “And if a veteran cannot make the pickup, we will deliver for free.”

Tuesday pickups will begin at 10 a.m.

Dot Ranch is owned and operated by veteran Mickey Willenbring and her family. All products are certified by Homegrown Heroes, the Farmer Veteran Coalition and the USDA.

Veterans will be asked to provide a military or VA-issued identification card or a DD-214 at the time of pickup.

