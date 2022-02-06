Random Review: 'The Code Breaker' to be discussed

Barbara Taylor will review “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, as part of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://bit.ly/3sghLyc.

“The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” is a biography of the biochemist behind the creation of CRISPR, a tool that can edit the DNA of any living thing — plant, animal, virus or human.

Researched and written during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the book offers an account of how Doudna was inspired to become a scientist as a young girl, leading to her receiving the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020. It plays out against the backdrop of the pandemic, underscoring the urgency of genetic research in facing current real-world threats.

Isaacson is a journalist and biographer whose previous subjects include Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs. “The Code Breaker” was a New York Times bestseller and was named one of the best books of 2021 by Time Magazine, The Washington Post, Smithsonian Magazine, Amazon, BookPage and Science News.

Taylor is professor emerita in the Integrative Biology Department at Oregon State University. Her research concerned the way genes direct sexual development and behavior in fruit flies. At OSU and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories, she taught the fundamentals of genetics, cell biology and molecular biology to undergraduate and graduate students.

Taylor holds degrees from the University of Colorado and University of California, San Diego, and now lives in Corvallis, where she, her husband and their poodle enjoy hiking and biking adventures.

Next month's program, set for March 9, will feature Marisa Chappell, associate professor of history at OSU, reviewing “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0