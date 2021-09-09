Saturday events in downtown Albany may pose traffic problems

Three events are set for Saturday in downtown Albany.

Some streets will be closed, and pedestrian traffic downtown is expected to increase.

American Legion Post 10 will host a memorial ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m. on the lawn of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. Seating for 200 people will be available. A portion of Fourth Avenue in front of the courthouse will be closed to parking.

The Albany Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, and on Fourth Avenue west of Ellsworth Street. The Antiques in the Streets & Classic Car Show will be open for shopping and viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Portions of Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Broadalbin Street will be closed to traffic and parking during these events.

On-street parking for guests, shoppers and car enthusiasts will be available east of Ellsworth Street, west of Ferry Street, and north of First Avenue. The public parking lot at Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, will also be open. Residents are asked to follow posted speed limits and watch for people at crosswalks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0