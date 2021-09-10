Sept. 11 terror attacks remembered in Saturday ceremonies

• American Legion Post 10 will host a memorial ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m. to represent the time the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Seating for 200 people will be available on the lawn of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. The event will include a flyover by the U.S. Air Force and a 21-gun salute. A portion of Fourth Avenue in front of the courthouse will be closed to parking.

• The Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Fire District will present a 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America event at 9:02:57 a.m. at the Circle of Flags next to the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center, 605 Mullins Drive. The event will honor those who perished in the terrorist attacks that took place in the United States 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. The start time of 9:02:57 a.m. commemorates the moment when Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Lebanon has been selected as one of 100 communities across the nation as part of the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America event. The names and biographies of 50 of the victims will be read aloud. The fire district will also retire Badge No. 343 in honor of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities and country that day. All are invited to join in solemn remembrance of those whose lives were taken, and those whose lives were given.