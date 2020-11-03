Sprenger, Nyquist sprint to Linn County board seat wins

The Linn County Board of Commissioners will include a female commissioner for the first time in 20 years, with Tuesday night’s election of State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger to the Position 3 seat being vacated by retiring Commissioner Will Tucker.

Sprenger, a Republican, won handily over three challengers with 65% of the vote, 42,642 to Scott Bruslind’s 17,340 votes. Gary Sullivan picked up 3,810 votes and Christopher Wade received 1,387 votes.

Incumbent and board chairman Roger Nyquist was unopposed for Position 2.

Sprenger said she was cleaning out her home office the other day and came across a clipping from the Democrat-Herald in 2010, when she was elected to the House of Representatives.

It read, “I am going to start with just being very thankful and grateful that people are putting their trust in me and giving me the privilege and responsibility of serving them in Salem.”

Sprenger said the only thing that has changed is that she will now be focused on serving everyone in Linn County.

Sprenger, 55, has a degree in management and communication from Corban University. She has served in the state Legislature since 2008, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy.