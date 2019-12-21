Andy Cripe photos of the year

June 7, 2019: Crescent Valley senior Althea Bocys, 17, lines up for the Crescent Valley High School graduation ceremony. Bocys said she has had a mohawk her entire time in high school and modified her mortar board with properly placed holes for the graduation ceremony. Back story: Every year I cover several graduation ceremonies for the newspaper. My record year I covered five, but one was kindergarten so I don't know it that counts. One of my favorite parts of graduation is getting to see the creatively decorated mortar boards. They range from quite complex like the farm yard diorama seen at OSU, to the simple camouflage tape being applied at the last second at Philomath High School. Right now this mortar board with just a couple holes to accommodate her hair is my favorite. Can't wait to see what to see what the graduates will do in 2020.