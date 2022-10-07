What foster mom has to say about me: "Oh, Angus. What a cutie. We took him and his siblings into... View on PetFinder
Angus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information.