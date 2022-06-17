Breed: Beveren x New Zealand Color: Black Age: Born in November 2020 Sex: Female Fixed: Spayed (February 2022) RHDV2 Vaccinated:... View on PetFinder
Aphrodite
Related to this story
Most Popular
A two-vehicle crash in Albany Monday afternoon, June 13 left one dead, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.
Despite the what appears to be a waning pandemic, COVID-19 still has something of a grip on Benton County.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911.
The Corvallis High School Spartans Class of 2022 are ready to take on their next chapter, whether it be attending university, going on a mission or heading straight into the workforce.
Oregon State baseball was facing adversity before it even arrived at Goss Stadium on Saturday night to open the Corvallis Super Regional against Auburn.
Before Friday, June 10’s ceremony, soon-to-be Crescent Valley High graduates gathered in the cafeteria to take pictures and adjust their caps and gowns.
Oregon State coach Mitch Canham turned to the two players joining him for Sunday night’s postgame press conference to repeat the question asked of him: how much to the Beavers work on bunting in practice?
If Cooper Hjerpe has pitched his final game at Goss Stadium, it was a memorable one.
Albany police have arrested a local man for allegedly assaulting someone using a weapon.
The series comes courtesy of the Corvallis Community Band.