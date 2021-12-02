Area schedule

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Monroe vs. Glide or Illinois Valley at Coquille tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Redmond at Wilsonville tournament; 5:30 p.m.; Weston-McEwen at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Hillsboro at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Thurston at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Catlin Gabel (Portland); 7:30 p.m.; Taft at Scio; 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); East Linn Christian vs. Portland Christian at East Linn Christian tournament; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Monroe vs. Glide or Illinois Valley at Coquille tournament; 3 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Crook County at Ridgeview tournament (Redmond); 4 p.m.; Harrisburg at Catlin Gabel (Portland); 6 p.m.; Taft at Scio; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian vs. Portland Christian at East Linn Christian tournament; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Thurston (Springfield); 6:45 p.m.; South Albany at North Eugene; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Pendleton at Ridgeview tournament (Redmond); 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; St. Helens at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Weston-McEwen at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard)

High school swimming: Sweet Home Invitational; 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Cliff Keen Invitational (Las Vegas)

High school wrestling: South Albany at McKay women’s tournament; 8 a.m.; Corvallis at Kirk Morey Invitational (Reynolds, Portland); 4 p.m.; Central Linn, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Monroe, Santiam Christian, Scio at Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament (Harrisburg)

SATURDAY

High school boys basketball: Sweet Home at Gladstone; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Junction City; 7:15 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); East Linn Christian tournament; Monroe at Coquille tournament

College women’s basketball: Treasure Valley at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Lebanon vs. Pendleton at Ridgeview tournament (Redmond); 11 a.m.; Philomath at Junction City; 5:45 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); East Linn Christian tournament; Monroe at Coquille tournament

College men’s soccer (NCAA tournament): Clemson at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Cliff Keen Invitational (Las Vegas)

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Lebanon, Philomath, Sweet Home, West Albany at Perry Burlison meet (Cascade, Turner); South Albany at Sisters tournament; 10 a.m.; South Albany at Central Oregon Officials Tournament

