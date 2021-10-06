 Skip to main content
Area schedule
SUNDAY

College men’s soccer: Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Arizona at Oregon State; 1 p.m.

College volleyball: California at Oregon State; noon

MONDAY

High school cross-country: Central Linn, Harrisburg at Harrisburg Gatorade Challenge; 5 p.m.

High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Sutherlin at Central Linn; 3 p.m.; Creswell at Santiam Christian; 6:15 p.m.

High school volleyball: Blanchet Catholic at Scio; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Kennedy at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.

