Area schedule

SUNDAY
College men’s soccer: Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Arizona at Oregon State; 1 p.m.
College volleyball: California at Oregon State; noon
MONDAY
High school cross-country: Central Linn, Harrisburg at Harrisburg Gatorade Challenge; 5 p.m.
High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Sutherlin at Central Linn; 3 p.m.; Creswell at Santiam Christian; 6:15 p.m.
High school volleyball: Blanchet Catholic at Scio; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Kennedy at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.