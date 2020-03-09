As they brace for COVID-19, OSU officials say the’ve learned from past outbreaks

CORVALLIS — If there’s a silver lining to be found in battling an outbreak of infectious disease, it’s this: It helps you get ready for the next one.
In recent years, Oregon State University has been confronted with the specter of H1N1 flu, measles, norovirus and meningococcal disease, forcing administrators to come up with policies and procedures for keeping students, staff and faculty safe.
The latest threat is the new strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. And while medical professionals are still scrambling to get a handle on the novel disease, OSU officials say the general outlines of a plan to combat the virus was already in place.
“We are well-rehearsed in terms of our response,” said Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs.
With around 24,000 students on its Corvallis campus, OSU has a lot of people living, learning and working in close proximity to one another, creating an environment where the virus could potentially spread rapidly. It also plays host to major sporting events, concerts, lectures and conferences.
The university also has satellite campuses in Bend, Newport and Portland, Extension Service offices all over the state, 4-H programs that serve tens of thousands of young people, and faculty engaged in research projects across the globe.
Given the status of the coronavirus as a pandemic that can strike anywhere, the university’s response to the emerging threat has to extend well beyond Corvallis, said Steve Clark, Oregon State’s vice president for marketing and university relations.
“Our work goes beyond what we do in a campus environment, so we’re mindful of that as well,” he said.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new type of coronavirus first reported in December in Wuhan, China. The first cases are believed to have been caused when the virus jumped from infected animals to humans at an outdoor meat market.
The most common symptoms are fever, fatigue and a dry cough, according to the World Health Organization, although some patients may also develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. While about 80% of infected persons recover with no special treatment, roughly one in six becomes seriously ill and develops breathing difficulties. People with a cough, fever and difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention, the agency advises.
More than 98,000 cases of the disease have now been reported, according to the latest available WHO data. More than 80,000 of those cases are in China, but the virus has now spread to 88 countries, including the United States. The disease has killed 3,045 people in China and 335 elsewhere.
As of Friday, there had been 164 reported cases in 19 U.S. states, including three in Oregon, and 11 deaths nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been no cases reported in Benton or Linn County.
“We work very closely with our county health officials. If there were someone who tested positive, we would be notified by Benton County health and advised on best procedures,” Larson said.
Bryan Lee, co-director of the Benton County Health Department Operation Center, said the agency has a solid partnership with the university.
“The county and OSU have a history of working closely on public health issues, most recently during the meningococcal-B outbreak (in 2017-18), and those relationships have continued to this day,” Lee said.
“In addition, emergency management officials for the city, county and OSU are communicating on a regular basis to facilitate advance planning if the situation requires a broader response.”
Contingency plans
Oregon State began planning a possible response to the coronavirus when reports of a potential pandemic started coming out of China around the first of the year.
“As information came out about coronavirus on an international level, we began tracking what was happening and also how that would be impacting our faculty, staff and students,” Larson said.
A steering committee was formed to keep tabs on the evolving threat and tailor OSU’s response, with work groups tasked to focus on particular subject areas.
Based on past experience and consultation with public health officials, Oregon State already had a plan for dealing with infectious disease outbreaks in general. The plan has four tiers of response, depending on the severity of the outbreak:
Level 1: Heightened awareness of the threat posed by the disease; education about the disease; enhanced and more frequent cleaning of areas that might harbor germs.
Level 2: Self-isolation; social distancing of 6 feet or more between people in classrooms, study groups, etc.; refrain from shaking hands; conduct meeting via conference call.
Level 3: Consider canceling events; restrict business travel; and conduct meetings, classes and so on via videoconferencing as much as possible.
Level 4: Temporarily close campus; all classes taught via remote delivery; have faculty, staff and researchers work from home.
Currently, OSU is operating at Level 1. That means frequent communication with the campus community about what steps the university is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, personal wellness tips and information about the disease. OSU is using multiple channels to get the word out, including its internet homepage, posters around campus, email messages and social media posts.
It also means ramping up everyday cleaning protocols. University crews have started using medical-grade disinfectants approved by the CDC and have upped the frequency of cleaning “touchpoints” such as elevator buttons, light switches, doorknobs and handrails in campus buildings.
Meanwhile, detailed contingency planning continues on how OSU could best provide mission-critical services such as teaching, research and communication if the current COVID-19 pandemic or some yet-unimagined future disease outbreak should ever push the university into Level 3 or 4 status.
“Our biggest concern is maintaining continuity of our core functions and how to do that if this should spread quickly,” Larson said. “And with all of our plans, we would defer to our local health authorities should they say to do things differently.”
Show of support
So far, the university has not canceled any classes, activities or sporting events, although that could change if the situation becomes more serious. The university hasn’t really clamped down on travel yet, either, leaving “go, no go” decisions to the judgment of students, faculty and staff.
It has, however, halted OSU-sponsored travel by graduate and undergraduate students to high-risk destinations, currently designated as China, Iran, Italy, Mongolia and South Korea, and has postponed or canceled study abroad programs in those regions as well.
OSU has more than 3,400 international students among its current enrollment, including nearly 1,400 from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. But university officials say there is no reason to believe those students pose a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 than anyone else, pointing out that the disease is now present in more than 80 countries around the world and there have been no reported cases on campus so far.
“We’re really considering this to be a global health matter, not a matter associated with one or two countries, and we’re responding with that in mind,” Clark said.
Lee, the Benton County health official, generally agreed with that assessment.
“This is one factor to consider,” he said, “but it’s important to note that the current outbreak in Oregon is due to community spread, not directly related to international travel.”
Last month the university produced a short video aimed at Chinese students on campus, but it was geared primarily toward reassuring them and easing their fears about the disease.
“It was a message of care and consideration,” Larson said. “They’re worried about their friends and family back home, and we wanted them to know that we care for them and support them.”