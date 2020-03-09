As they brace for COVID-19, OSU officials say the’ve learned from past outbreaks

Given the status of the coronavirus as a pandemic that can strike anywhere, the university’s response to the emerging threat has to extend well beyond Corvallis, said Steve Clark, Oregon State’s vice president for marketing and university relations.

“Our work goes beyond what we do in a campus environment, so we’re mindful of that as well,” he said.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new type of coronavirus first reported in December in Wuhan, China. The first cases are believed to have been caused when the virus jumped from infected animals to humans at an outdoor meat market.

The most common symptoms are fever, fatigue and a dry cough, according to the World Health Organization, although some patients may also develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. While about 80% of infected persons recover with no special treatment, roughly one in six becomes seriously ill and develops breathing difficulties. People with a cough, fever and difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention, the agency advises.