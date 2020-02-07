Bike/ped safety still a top concern; Corvallis board hears from public, discusses next steps

The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board met Friday for a shade more than two hours in its first session since an 11-year-old girl died after being struck in a pedestrian crosswalk on Third Street.
Twelve people spoke during the 34-minute community comments section of the session, which attracted a full house at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room. Some spoke emotionally. Some spoke in outrage. Some spoke on issues other than Third Street. Many suggested solutions, with city of Corvallis and Oregon Department of Transportation officials on hand to note possible next steps. But the bruises still were visible and board members offered their own outrage.
Rhiana Daniel died after being struck by a motorist on Jan. 8. She was the third cyclist or pedestrian to die in the South Corvallis corridor after being struck by a motorist in the past 18 months.
“How many people have to die before we do something about it?” said Daniel Mckenna-Foster, who noted during his testimony that he does not own a car. “Third Street is built to emphasize drivers at the expense of cyclists and pedestrians. We need to ask ODOT how many more people have to die before we make a change.”
BPAB member James Whittemore agreed noting during board comment time at the close of the meeting "what has happened on South Third in the past two years is unconscionable. It cannot be repeated. It should not have occurred. I believe the city manager and the City Council need to prepare an audit. This needs to be investigated, timelines looked at and reported on.
"It's not enough for people to say 'now, we care.'"
ODOT project manager Savannah Crawford was on hand to discuss planned changes for the corridor during a presentation that also included Mary Steckel, director of Corvallis Public Works and Lt. Jeff Marr of the Corvallis Police Department.
The most significant change announced by Crawford would extend the area of Third Street that has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Some have suggested 25 mph be the speed limit throughout the corridor, but Crawford said such a change would take longer and be part of an upcoming two-year facility plan for the road, which also serves as state Highway 99W.
There were a number of plans referenced during the session, testing the patience of an audience — and a community — that is seeking more immediate action.
As testimony to the seriousness of the challenge Marr cited statistics that stemmed from additional CPD patrols in the corridor after Daniel was hit. The patrols ended Tuesday, with Marr noting that there were 135 traffic stops during that period and 70 citations were issued. Violations included speeding, pedestrian crosswalk violations and failure to yield.
“That’s quite a lot of activity,” Marr said, adding that the numbers are the “result of the amount of time we spent there.”
Board members — and those testifying — also discussed plans to repave Northeast Circle Boulevard this summer. The board has come down strongly in favor of using the “road diet” that is part of the city’s transportation system plan update during the street work.
The key change, if the road diet model is approved, would be a reduction in vehicle lanes and the addition of buffered bike lanes, leaving Circle with one lane in each direction and one continuous center turn lane between Highland Avenue and 29th Street.
Steckel and city engineer Greg Gescher briefed the board on the Circle project, with Gescher noting traffic volume counts that might affect the city’s final decision. Traffic at Highland runs at about 16,000 vehicle trips per day, with the volume at half of that figure at Grant. Gescher said that it is easier to use the road diet with counts under 10,000 than it is above 10,000.
Steckel said that Public Works will have more information to share at the board’s March meeting, with a decision, possibly at the City Council level, due later this spring.
Both board members and those testifying expressed concerns about having enough time to study the issue, make a decision and get the repaving done, but Steckel said it was “not that difficult.”
