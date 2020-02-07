Bike/ped safety still a top concern; Corvallis board hears from public, discusses next steps

The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board met Friday for a shade more than two hours in its first session since an 11-year-old girl died after being struck in a pedestrian crosswalk on Third Street.

Twelve people spoke during the 34-minute community comments section of the session, which attracted a full house at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room. Some spoke emotionally. Some spoke in outrage. Some spoke on issues other than Third Street. Many suggested solutions, with city of Corvallis and Oregon Department of Transportation officials on hand to note possible next steps. But the bruises still were visible and board members offered their own outrage.

Rhiana Daniel died after being struck by a motorist on Jan. 8. She was the third cyclist or pedestrian to die in the South Corvallis corridor after being struck by a motorist in the past 18 months.

“How many people have to die before we do something about it?” said Daniel Mckenna-Foster, who noted during his testimony that he does not own a car. “Third Street is built to emphasize drivers at the expense of cyclists and pedestrians. We need to ask ODOT how many more people have to die before we make a change.”