Brad's Blog: A little love for the local museum

The Benton County Historical Society received mention in a recent article that went online on the website of the Murdock Trust. In 2017, the BCHS received a $350,000 grant from the organization.

“BCHS presents rotating art exhibitions and more permanent history exhibitions to about 7,000 visitors each year,” the article states. “It offers research access to its extensive collection that includes information about Camp Adair, historic houses, family genealogy and Benton County industries.”

The only part of the article that I must admit brought a frown to my face was the lead-in to the piece that stated the BCHS “preserves the culture of rural Benton County through its museum in Corvallis.” Of course, this preservation has been going on for years at the museum in Philomath. (I do know that in the past during interviews I've done, folks from outside our region don't differentiate between Corvallis and Philomath and that may be the case here).

But, I suppose I’ll give them a pass on this one. There could be some confusion because the grant they awarded went toward the construction of the museum in Corvallis. They also get a pass because the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded $66.3 million in grants to nonprofits all around the Pacific Northwest last year ($1 billion-plus since 1975). That's pretty impressive.

In recent communications from the museum, I have noticed that it’s now being referred to as "Philomath Museum," which makes sense to try to help eliminate any confusion.

