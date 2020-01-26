Brad's Blog: A little Philomath fun with genealogy records

Back during my college years, a project in one of my classes evolved into a lifelong passion — genealogy. Research took me to small-town courthouse archives, lonely cemeteries with overgrown vegetation and conversations with the heads of historical societies.

These days, we have the internet, of course, and Ancestry.com is one of the top websites to find information (along with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ FamilySearch.org). I often use my Ancestry.com subscription to look up things that don’t have anything to do with my own family. For example, I came across an item from the World War II era during my From the Past research about a Philomath High graduate named Albert Vandersee who was killed in action in Belgium on Christmas Day 1944.

I was able to find a great photo of him in his military uniform on Ancestry.com, contacted the family member who had uploaded it and received permission to use it in the future, whether it’s for a newspaper story or to be used on one of the banners that honors the local community’s veterans — a project that kicked off last year.