Brad's Blog: A little Philomath fun with genealogy records

Back during my college years, a project in one of my classes evolved into a lifelong passion — genealogy. Research took me to small-town courthouse archives, lonely cemeteries with overgrown vegetation and conversations with the heads of historical societies.
These days, we have the internet, of course, and Ancestry.com is one of the top websites to find information (along with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ FamilySearch.org). I often use my Ancestry.com subscription to look up things that don’t have anything to do with my own family. For example, I came across an item from the World War II era during my From the Past research about a Philomath High graduate named Albert Vandersee who was killed in action in Belgium on Christmas Day 1944.
I was able to find a great photo of him in his military uniform on Ancestry.com, contacted the family member who had uploaded it and received permission to use it in the future, whether it’s for a newspaper story or to be used on one of the banners that honors the local community’s veterans — a project that kicked off last year.
This morning, I opened up Ancestry.com and did an image search on Philomath, Benton County, Oregon. Here are the first 10 results from the search (are you related to any?) out of collections that are public and are portraits, not just images of documents or grave sites:
• Percy F. Babione (1903-74): A portrait of Mr. Babione on horseback. He's buried at Mount Union Cemetery.
• James Samuel Campbell (1858-1940): A head-and-shoulders image. It appears that he lived most of his life in Philomath — getting married here in 1925 and dying here in 1940.
• Victor Gordon Bonlie (1904-79): A portrait with his wife. Appears to have lived in Philomath, dying here in 1979.
You have free articles remaining.
• Oliver F. Farmer (1889-1975): A nice photo of Mr. Farmer in a frame labeled, “Cunningham, Corvallis). It appears his family moved to Benton County from Kentucky. Buried at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
• Walter Eugene “Gene” Gilmore (1932-2004): A photo of Mr. Gilmore from the 1952 Southwest Missouri State College yearbook. A Missouri man from his earlier years, he died in Philomath.
• Mary Dora Boles (1877-1966): A casual photo of this lady relaxing with her hands behind her head. Appears to have lived in Philomath most of her life. Married Guy Frink in Philomath in 1897.
• Norma C. Corfman (1914-2004): This person is among seven well-dressed individuals in a group photo of some sort. Has residential connections to Missouri and Arizona but died in Philomath.
• Franklin Weller Scott (1925-93): A photo of Mr. Scott as one of the members of the Washington High (Portland) student council in 1943. Born and died in Philomath. Raised in Summit and graduated from Kings Valley High School in 1944. Also a World War II veteran.
• Delpha Ruth Bereman (1918-2009): A graduation photo from Oregon State in 1942. Born in Philomath and lived here many years. Married Kenneth Smith.
• John Alexander Henkle (1854-1926): One of those very cool portraits from the old days showing Mr. Henkle and his wife, Mary. Son of an Oregon pioneer, Ichabod Henkle, the family had lived in the Philomath vicinity for only a year or so when he was born in 1854.
And a quick disclaimer: I quickly gathered the information used in the preceding list from family trees with multiple sources as shown on Ancestry.com. But if you're interested in any of these individuals, be sure to conduct thorough research, don't depend on secondhand information and verify. A lot of mistakes exist in online family trees and they only multiply as people quickly copy from one tree to another without doing research.