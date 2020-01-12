Brad's Blog: Business additions, expansions seen in Philomath

We’re seeing some noteworthy additions to the Philomath business community. The number of clicks I see on those types of stories are usually higher than other topics, so I know readers have an interest (especially food and beverage businesses — people want to know about their options in town).

Yesterday, I interviewed the co-owners of Timber Towne Coffee, a new sit-down establishment on Main Street, and shot photos of the chamber of commerce’s ribbon-cutting. If you haven’t been over there yet (I’ve been there three times now and they seem to have a good flow of people), try it out. The space is bigger than you think it might be and the owners are good people.

In other recent business news, Vinwood Tap House is in the process of expanding its restaurant and bar space in the multi-tenant complex on Main Street that features Marys Peak True Value. According to an application submitted to the city by Troy Muir, the restaurant area will be expanded into space that has been used for storage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere, Heritage Natural Finishes, a local business owned by Autumn Peterson, has moved into the former Nectar Creek space on the west end of Main Street. The business produces finish for wood products from furniture and antiques to siding and decks. The new headquarters not only houses its production facility, but features a retail store.