Brad’s Blog: Frolic ‘still making preliminary plans to hold the rodeo’

Each year, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s cost for putting on the event runs in excess of $100,000. Sponsors, partnerships and patrons represent income that goes toward those costs. Now, a new revenue stream could be on the way thanks to Benton County’s transient lodging tax.

You may recall that last May, the Benton County Board of Commissioners passed the new 3% tax imposed on tourists and visitors who stay in hotels and other various lodging facilities. Of the money that comes in, 70% per state law must go toward tourism promotion or tourism-related facilities. (The other 30% can be used for other county services).

The county had committed to sharing part of the revenue to Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village with $5,000 going to each. As such, Philomath’s largest tourism event of the year seems to be an appropriate candidate to receive some money.

The Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors wrote a letter to the City Council to consider “making an annual donation of up to $4,000 to support our ongoing efforts each year.”