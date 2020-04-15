Brad’s Blog: Frolic ‘still making preliminary plans to hold the rodeo’

Each year, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s cost for putting on the event runs in excess of $100,000. Sponsors, partnerships and patrons represent income that goes toward those costs. Now, a new revenue stream could be on the way thanks to Benton County’s transient lodging tax.
You may recall that last May, the Benton County Board of Commissioners passed the new 3% tax imposed on tourists and visitors who stay in hotels and other various lodging facilities. Of the money that comes in, 70% per state law must go toward tourism promotion or tourism-related facilities. (The other 30% can be used for other county services).
The county had committed to sharing part of the revenue to Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village with $5,000 going to each. As such, Philomath’s largest tourism event of the year seems to be an appropriate candidate to receive some money.
The Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors wrote a letter to the City Council to consider “making an annual donation of up to $4,000 to support our ongoing efforts each year.”
Councilors didn’t really react to the request on Monday night with Mayor Eric Niemann suggesting that the matter be referred to the Finance & Administration Committee for consideration before it comes back to the council. The committee is the group that each year makes suggestions on various donations.
Perhaps the more interesting aspect of the discussion involved whether or not the Frolic & Rodeo believes the annual celebration will take place this summer because of the ongoing situation revolving around the coronavirus pandemic.
The Frolic & Rodeo board, which most recently met on April 9, did have a discussion on what could happen.
“At this point, we’re still making preliminary plans to hold the rodeo,” said Chris Workman, city manager and Frolic & Rodeo board member. “A lot of it’s going to depend on the social distancing requirements still in place. We essentially set a drop-dead date at the end of May.”
If those restrictions do remain in place through the end of next momth, the Frolic & Rodeo’s appearance could be very different come July.
“If the sanctions are in place still, we’re looking to still do the fireworks this year and looking and doing some other out-of-the-box ideas,” Workman said.
One of those ideas is to offer a “drive-through” parade experience with people taking in the floats — which would be lined up at the rodeo grounds — while driving past in their vehicles.
“We’re living in uncertain times but obviously the Frolic is really a centerpiece of our city and our summer,” Niemann said.
