Brad's Blog: Good to see high school students get a taste of civic duty

The topic of high school students that get involved with civic duty came up during last night’s Philomath City Council meeting. The city has had a few over the years, including Justice Heern, who at age 16 volunteered to serve on the Philomath Park Advisory Board that had been established in November 2014.

“I thought it was a unique opportunity to influence my community and have opportunities to serve in the community in a meaningful way,” Heern said during an interview with me in January 2015. “My hope is that through my service on this board, I’ll be able to participate in projects to develop the parks.”

Workman said Heern did a great job on the board and he has wanted to find other high school students to get involved. But that’s not easy to do. He’s reached out to the school in the past.

“What I hear from them is the students that you would most want to serve on those committees are also in a hundred other things that they’ve got going on between honors and sports and plays and everything else,” Workman said. “We were fortunate to have one on the park board and he brought a lot to it and it was great but we just have a hard time recruiting at the high school level. Those kids are very busy and they have a social life and other things as well.”

