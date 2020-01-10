Brad's Blog: It's fun to challenge yourself while watching game shows (or geography bees)

Do you ever play along with the TV show “Jeopardy!” For years, I’ve tried to match wits with the game show’s contestants and although I do know a good number of the answers (or I guess I should say, questions), I just can’t react fast enough. Sometimes the answer is right there on the tip of my tongue, within reach and I can’t close the deal.

Oh well, I accepted the fact long ago that I’d never be on the show.

At this morning’s Geography Bee, I also played along ... in my head. This is the annual event that at the local level, challenges the geography skills of Philomath Middle School students. They all take a test and from the results, eight finalists are determined. This year’s winner was sixth grader Levi Storch. (Check out the story here).

The questions range in type (some you just answer, others you write down, one was a multiple choice) and area of expertise. For example, the first round was limited to geographic areas or features in the United States. The following rounds covered areas such as habitat, oceans/continents, map reading and the world.