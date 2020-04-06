Brad’s Blog: Local construction continues with safety protocols in place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city’s leadership hosted a “Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann” tonight through videoconferencing. Besides the mayor, City Manager Chris Workman was also on hand to answer any questions.

At a point in the meeting when Niemann and Workman were taking questions, I threw out a couple of questions, including the status of local developments in town. For example, Millpond Crossing construction workers have continued to build houses — and that’s allowed under the governor’s order — but I wondered if any precautions were in place.

“They’re encouraged to follow the protocols that have been put out on social distancing,” Workman said. “They need to be finding ways that they can be apart from one another, not be having multiple people working in the same space.”

Workman said he had talked to the developer earlier in the day on that subject.

“At this point, we’re just encouraging them to be safe and make sure they’re social distancing,” Workman said.

