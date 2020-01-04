Brad's Blog: More room to move around at Clemens pool

Walking into Clemens Community Pool to cover the school’s annual invitational, I immediately noticed what appeared to be a more spacious facility. First, the raised structure that had served as a vantage point for those tracking results had been removed to create an open area behind the blocks and where the judges sits.
Second, past meets had included chairs lined up against the far wall, but this year, only a long table could be seen situated between the blocks and the lifeguard stand to provide a place for coaches and the meet announcer to sit.
Although those changes created a new visual, the biggest reason contributing to the perception of extra space simply came down to the number of athletes. Only three schools were participating in this year’s Clemens Invitational. The meet typically features eight to 10 schools with more than 100 athletes in all at an event that would go on most of the day. This one wrapped up in less than three hours.
Athletic director Tony Matta had told me that there were a lack of schools interested in participating this season. When ADs set up schedules for such meets, beyond phone calls and emails, the events go on an online “list-serve” where schools can indicate their interest.
As far as the extra space around the pool, it actually suited me just fine because I had more room to move around while shooting photos — I know, selfish comment.
Anyway, Philomath has some promising swimmers on the two squads and it’ll be interesting to see how things go down at districts in February.
By the way, Clemens pool will be the venue for three more meets this season — a quadrangular on Jan. 17, a dual on Jan. 24 and a tri-meet on Jan. 28.