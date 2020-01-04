Brad's Blog: More room to move around at Clemens pool

Walking into Clemens Community Pool to cover the school’s annual invitational, I immediately noticed what appeared to be a more spacious facility. First, the raised structure that had served as a vantage point for those tracking results had been removed to create an open area behind the blocks and where the judges sits.

Second, past meets had included chairs lined up against the far wall, but this year, only a long table could be seen situated between the blocks and the lifeguard stand to provide a place for coaches and the meet announcer to sit.

Although those changes created a new visual, the biggest reason contributing to the perception of extra space simply came down to the number of athletes. Only three schools were participating in this year’s Clemens Invitational. The meet typically features eight to 10 schools with more than 100 athletes in all at an event that would go on most of the day. This one wrapped up in less than three hours.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athletic director Tony Matta had told me that there were a lack of schools interested in participating this season. When ADs set up schedules for such meets, beyond phone calls and emails, the events go on an online “list-serve” where schools can indicate their interest.