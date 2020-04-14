Brad’s Blog: New water treatment plant in engineering phase

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down any of the work currently being done when it comes to the city’s water treatment plant project. City Manager Chris Workman said the project is in the engineering phase.

“One particular area of interest with the project involves the intake, or where water will be pulled from the river, with the construction of the new plant,” Workman said last week. “We’re looking at a few different options there that may benefit the city going forward because rivers tend to move, which is problematic when you put a lot of money into a site that’s going to pull the water out.”