Brad's Blog: Outdoor school ... from a personal childhood perspective

A couple of hours ago, I interviewed the directors of the Fern & Feather Forest School, which operates out at the rodeo grounds and also has access to Marys River Park. This educational concept is fascinating but as I sit down to write this blog, I had this realization that I went to outdoor school myself as a child.

Mom ordered us out of the house, locked the front door and told us to not come back until dinner time. (That was a joke, but there is some truth in it).

Although there was no structure like what you see with outdoor schools, I actually did spend a lot of time outside the house. Video games hadn’t been invented yet beyond Atari’s “Pong.” Most of it was spent in nearby parks, schoolyards, creeks (“cricks” — as Grandma used to say) and other various recreational areas.

Among the best times I ever had as a youngster was walking down this creek that emptied out each year. It bordered the small town where we lived and a group of us local kids had a lot of fun on the creek bed. The most popular activity was to catch crawdads but it was a lot of fun to simply go on an adventure and see what the next turn in the creek brought. You could walk for miles.