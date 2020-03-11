You are the owner of this article.
Brad's Blog: Philomath PD with pretty good run of quality officer candidates

Jacob Coon

Jacob Coon, center, graduates from the state police academy in 2019.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

While talking to Police Committee members Doug Edmonds and Ruth Causey during a meeting yesterday, local chief Ken Rueben provided details on certain components of what a recruit goes through at the state academy. Currently, Philomath has officer Blake Bowers going through the training with the expectation that he’ll graduate in June.

Philomath has a strong history of excellence with its recruits at the academy. Rueben said the PPD, at least during his time with the local department, has never had a candidate that has required remedial training.

Philomath works with the cadets in various areas before they even go to Salem, including the typical problem areas that lead to such issues. Rueben said Blower went on four search warrants and wrote reports internally, he progressed through the first three levels of firearms training, he experienced security training and rode with officers almost every day. He also went through the entire policy manual.

Along with the two transfers that came in, Philomath is getting back to full staff strength after three officers departed in recent months.

