Brad's Blog: Secret confessions on the sports beat

A few days ago, one of my news sources paid me one of the nicest compliments that a reporter can hear — “I don’t know where you stand on the issues.” (Objectivity is very important to me, especially when it seems to be an out-of-date practice among many reporting news these days).

I can sit for hours through city and school meetings (and I have) and keep a straight face, not react to certain topics and later write it in a way that attempts to represent both sides of a particular issue (not everybody perceives it that way, but I try). But when it comes to sports, OK, that’s more of a challenge.

Although I still avoid the “rah-rah” approach in my PHS sports coverage, I admit that you could perceive a certain slant. I’m writing for a Philomath audience (although you’d be surprised how these stories find their way around the state in this online age we live in — I hear from opposing teams’ fans on occasion).

An age-old rule in the sports journalism business is “no cheering in the press box.” Back in my college football writing days, I once witnessed a “reporter” get thrown out of the press box in Boulder, Colorado, when Nebraska scored on the first play of the game.