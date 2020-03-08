Brad's Blog: Secret confessions on the sports beat

A few days ago, one of my news sources paid me one of the nicest compliments that a reporter can hear — “I don’t know where you stand on the issues.” (Objectivity is very important to me, especially when it seems to be an out-of-date practice among many reporting news these days).
I can sit for hours through city and school meetings (and I have) and keep a straight face, not react to certain topics and later write it in a way that attempts to represent both sides of a particular issue (not everybody perceives it that way, but I try). But when it comes to sports, OK, that’s more of a challenge.
Although I still avoid the “rah-rah” approach in my PHS sports coverage, I admit that you could perceive a certain slant. I’m writing for a Philomath audience (although you’d be surprised how these stories find their way around the state in this online age we live in — I hear from opposing teams’ fans on occasion).
An age-old rule in the sports journalism business is “no cheering in the press box.” Back in my college football writing days, I once witnessed a “reporter” get thrown out of the press box in Boulder, Colorado, when Nebraska scored on the first play of the game.
For me, it’s not difficult to keep any emotions that I may have about a particular team inside when I’m on an assignment. In fact, even when I go to sporting events as a spectator, I have trouble cheering for my team. I’m so used to not cheering, that it’s crossed over into my personal life.
As for the Warriors, that can be a real challenge at times. Deep down inside, I’m rooting for this team to win. I cover these kids in the heat of battle all year long and in fact, for many years as I watch them progress from freshman to senior. Emma Pankalla and Toby Stueve are the type of athletes that come to mind — I’ve watched them develop into top competitors at the school through various challenges they’ve had to encounter along the way.
What prompted me to write on this topic this morning is that during last night’s boys basketball game, I said under my breath, “C’mon, boys, you need to pull this one out.” After watching this team pull out several close games this season, confidence was high that they’d get it done but in athletics, you just never know.
Sure, I’d rather write a game story about how the Warriors won a close one instead of interviewing the coach afterward about how his team had just been eliminated by the No. 15 seed. So now you know how I stand on this issue — yes, I want Philomath to win their games. Just don’t tell any of my colleagues.