Brad's Blog: Starker Forests plans work in an area near recreational trails

As the weather starts to transition into more sunshine and milder daytime temperatures, trail hikers and mountain bike riders should take note of a trail closure in our vicinity. Starker Forests recently issued a notice that the Alder Creek Tree Farm area will be closed to the public beginning Monday and continuing until the end of April. But this is a Monday-through-Friday closure only because of timber harvest operations — the area will be open to the public on weekends.

The trail impacted by the closure would be the lower half of the Word to Your Mother and the entire stretch of the As You Wish — and that includes the mainline road and other roads near the spot where harvest crews will be working.

Starker Forests does require recreation permits for access. Those permits are free; you just need to stop by the office to pick one up (7240 Philomath Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-4:15 p.m.).

