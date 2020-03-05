Brad's Blog: Starker Forests plans work in an area near recreational trails

As the weather starts to transition into more sunshine and milder daytime temperatures, trail hikers and mountain bike riders should take note of a trail closure in our vicinity. Starker Forests recently issued a notice that the Alder Creek Tree Farm area will be closed to the public beginning Monday and continuing until the end of April. But this is a Monday-through-Friday closure only because of timber harvest operations — the area will be open to the public on weekends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The trail impacted by the closure would be the lower half of the Word to Your Mother and the entire stretch of the As You Wish — and that includes the mainline road and other roads near the spot where harvest crews will be working.

Starker Forests does require recreation permits for access. Those permits are free; you just need to stop by the office to pick one up (7240 Philomath Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-4:15 p.m.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.