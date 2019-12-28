Brad's Blog: Working in public space can have its challenges

What would you do in this situation? As a “remote” news outlet, I need to sit down in public places on a somewhat regular basis to get some work done while I’m in between interviews or waiting for a ballgame to start.

There is one spot that I frequent — it’s not in Philomath by the way — that is also a popular spot for a particular elderly woman. She’s very talkative and starts up conversations with anyone and everyone who is nearby. This is something she always does with me and of course, I’m polite and listen and respond. But it doesn’t allow me to focus on my tasks at hand and get any work done and with my schedule, utilizing my time is very important.

Would you go to management and complain with that sort of situation? It crossed my mind because I like working in this particular spot, but in the end, I just decided to cross it off my list of places to go.

I wouldn’t want to be a stick in the mud for someone who seemingly wants companionship or to interact with others. In fact, today’s world has become quite the opposite as we stay in our own worlds and fiddle around on our tablets and smartphones.

