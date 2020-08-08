Brad's Blog: A vote of support for local law enforcement

Following the death of George Floyd, protests have taken place across the country with the important message that black lives matter.
“Defund police” has become a commonly-heard phrase during these past several weeks. Even in small communities here in Oregon, I’ve seen it written on sidewalks in chalk while going on walks with the kids. I don’t have a problem with free speech; I only mention it as an example of the rallying cry that has surfaced in cities of all sizes and in all areas.
Black Lives Matter, an international anti-racist advocacy group, released a statement that called for a “national defunding of police.”
“We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure black people not only survive, but thrive. George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point — an all too familiar reminder that, for black people, law enforcement doesn’t protect or save our lives. They often threaten and take them.”
There are examples around the country that show how money can be effectively used to fund community programs related to education, housing, mental health and so on. The idea is if those areas are better funded, it could lead to change that reduces crime and violence.
Despite what you might see in such examples, I feel that we should be offering our support of local law enforcement. In my interactions over years of reporting, I would say that the majority of local police officers and deputies are committed to serving our community and protecting our citizens.
I’m not one who will abandon my support for these folks who put their lives on the line every day while protecting the rights and freedoms that others have died for throughout our country’s past.
It’s because of agencies like the Philomath Police Department that we should be considered to be among the safest communities in Oregon.
