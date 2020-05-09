Brad's Blog: An encyclopedic gem in the PHS library

While interviewing Dan Johnson in the Philomath High School library a few days ago, we briefly talked about some of the physical changes going on to create more space for the new Philomath Academy (see separate story for the details on this). One of those moves was to relocate the library’s reference section.
Apparently, certain titles had become quite dated.
“We found some really cool books from a couple years ago — Jacques Cousteau,” Johnson said. “Mr. Bussard, the principal, and I had a great time going through those — they were from 1972. A couple of things may have changed since ‘72 in the aquatic world. But they are awesome, just awesome.”
Johnson’s mentioning of this hit home with me to a degree probably because we’re in the same age group. In 1970s, I read just about every encyclopedic-type book that I could get my hands on. I loved visiting my Grandma’s house just because she had this awesome set of encyclopedias that I could sit down with and read while the grown-ups went on and on with their boring conversations.
In the time period that Johnson cited, an eight-volume set entitled “The Undersea Discoveries of Jacques-Yves Cousteau” was published. An even larger 21-volume collection published in the 1970s entitled “The Ocean World of Jacques Cousteau” was also released over a period of six years.
I suppose Johnson is correct in that we’ve learned more about the aquatic world since those years but you can’t beat Cousteau. Those documentaries that used to appear on TV were very popular back in the day.
