Brad's Blog: An encyclopedic gem in the PHS library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While interviewing Dan Johnson in the Philomath High School library a few days ago, we briefly talked about some of the physical changes going on to create more space for the new Philomath Academy (see separate story for the details on this). One of those moves was to relocate the library’s reference section.

Apparently, certain titles had become quite dated.

“We found some really cool books from a couple years ago — Jacques Cousteau,” Johnson said. “Mr. Bussard, the principal, and I had a great time going through those — they were from 1972. A couple of things may have changed since ‘72 in the aquatic world. But they are awesome, just awesome.”

Johnson’s mentioning of this hit home with me to a degree probably because we’re in the same age group. In 1970s, I read just about every encyclopedic-type book that I could get my hands on. I loved visiting my Grandma’s house just because she had this awesome set of encyclopedias that I could sit down with and read while the grown-ups went on and on with their boring conversations.