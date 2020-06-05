Brad's Blog: Chamber might push back wine walk into early fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath Uncorked, the annual wine walk organized by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, hasn’t been canceled yet but organizers are considering moving the date back into the fall.

Shelley Niemann, the chamber’s director, said that surveys were recently sent out to vendors and businesses “to gauge their comfort level should we decide to have it.”

If it happens, the wine walk will be in its 10th year. It’s typically held on the last Saturday in July.

“Our feeling is that we will not be able to have it on the scheduled date but perhaps delay it until August or September, depending on how we’re allowed to reopen and if tastings will even be an option with social distancing measures in place at that time,” Niemann said. “There’s no way to predict that.”

Niemann said she had received a lot of good feedback and the chamber hopes to make a decision in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.