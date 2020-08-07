Brad's Blog: Demolition of home on College and North 16th set for Aug. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former home of the late Beverly M. (Cochran) Durham on the corner of College and North 16th streets is scheduled to be demolished on Aug. 13.

Durham, who died two years ago, donated the property to the city with the provision that it be used for park purposes and that it be dedicated and named in memory of her son, Paul Jeffrey Cochran, who was killed in 1968 in Vietnam.

The house, which has the address of 1545 College St. and sits on one-eighth of an acre, has been stripped by volunteer contractors of anything that could be salvaged and donated to Benton Habitat for Humanity. Organizations and businesses have stepped forward to contribute to the demolition project.

Cochran lived in the home with his grandmother in the 1960s while attending Philomath High School. After graduating in 1966, he joined the U.S. Army to fight in the war.

