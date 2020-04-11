Brad's Blog: Distance learning certainly comes with challenges for educators and students

Putting together plans in such a short period of time seems impossible. But teachers all around the state — and yes, that includes right here in Philomath — are pulling it off as distance learning kicks off on Monday.
During interviews a couple of days ago, I asked educators about the biggest challenge with this whole endeavor. And their answers were fairly similar, revolving around communication and access.
In particular, educators are most concerned about students that have experienced challenges with learning in the classroom. Some simply flourish within the flow of the traditional school system.
“Moving forward in that type of learning, that social learning that really needs to happen, that’s probably my biggest concern,” Philomath Middle School Principal Steve Bell said. “The need that many students have for that positive social environment and positive social interactions, they’ll be missing that.”
Susan Halliday, principal for Philomath Elementary and Blodgett Elementary, sees access and helping students in need as areas of concern.
“It’s access from the standpoint of getting what we have to put out there but also being able to have support they may need at home to get through their different activities,” Halliday said. “We already know some families are struggling just to get by and the expectation for lots of academic work is pretty low on the totem pole. We have to acknowledge that and work with that.”
Philomath High School Principal Mike Bussard said students that have required extra attention will still receive it.
“Students that were credit deficient even going into the third tri (trimester) have already been working in an alternative setting, we are staying up with them,” Bussard said. “They get constant phone calls, constant messages. ... It’s the same thing we told our instructors as we begin online learning.”
And if that doesn’t work?
“If there are students that are absolutely not engaged in this and are not turning in materials, they’re going to turn those things over to administration and we’re going to take that off our teachers’ plates,” Bussard said.
The bottom line? Educators are traversing new territory with distance learning strategies.
“It’s going as good as it possibly can,” Bussard said. “I think everyone is flying by the seat of their pants and we’re doing the absolute best that we can.”
