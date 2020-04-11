Brad's Blog: Distance learning certainly comes with challenges for educators and students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Putting together plans in such a short period of time seems impossible. But teachers all around the state — and yes, that includes right here in Philomath — are pulling it off as distance learning kicks off on Monday.

During interviews a couple of days ago, I asked educators about the biggest challenge with this whole endeavor. And their answers were fairly similar, revolving around communication and access.

In particular, educators are most concerned about students that have experienced challenges with learning in the classroom. Some simply flourish within the flow of the traditional school system.

“Moving forward in that type of learning, that social learning that really needs to happen, that’s probably my biggest concern,” Philomath Middle School Principal Steve Bell said. “The need that many students have for that positive social environment and positive social interactions, they’ll be missing that.”

Susan Halliday, principal for Philomath Elementary and Blodgett Elementary, sees access and helping students in need as areas of concern.