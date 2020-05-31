Brad's Blog: Family, friends parade past home of Fran and Carroll Gerding for 71st anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fran and Carroll Gerding celebrated 71 years together on Saturday with a special event that reflects on what’s going on in the world right now. Family and friends kept their distance in celebration of their anniversary but did it safely with a parade past their Philomath home.

Francis Gerding and Carroll Lampert first met in 1948. Fran was the best man and Carroll was the maid of honor at the wedding of Fran’s brother. A year later on May 30, 1949, they married at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Gresham.

A very detailed description of their wedding was published in the G-T’s social pages in 1949. “The double ring ceremony was performed in a setting of pink and white peonies and mock orange blossoms. The Rev. Richard Fall officiated and Margaret Okrasinski played the wedding music at the organ.”

Fran, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II, operated a ranch out on Evergreen Road southwest of Philomath with his brother, Hank Gerding. For years, the families operated Gerding’s Grocery and Feed Store until retiring and selling in 1978.

Fran and Carroll Gerding have seen the world change plenty through these years. But one constant through their seven-plus decades together has been this — they’ve lived in the same home south of town throughout their marriage.

