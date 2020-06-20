Brad's Blog: Former Philomath police officer Vaughn featured in story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Philomath police officer Ted Vaughn was featured in a story published recently by the Lake County Examiner out of Lakeview. Vaughn made a lateral move from Philomath PD to Oregon State Police, where he works as a trooper focusing mostly on state highways in the southern portion of Lake County.

From the story:

“Before Vaughn became a trooper, he was with the fire department in Philomath, a small town of around 5,000 people not far from Corvallis. Wanting a little more action, he applied first to join the OSP at one of their hiring events. He was not initially accepted, so he then started to work on building up his resume by joining the Philomath Police Department. He still wanted to serve the public, but was looking for something more exciting.

“It was a good experience, as a smaller department I got to do everything, write search warrants, conduct investigations,” said Vaughn.

“During part of his time with the Philomath Police Department, he worked overnight shifts, and often was the only officer on duty. So he often got backup from the county sheriff’s office.”

Read the story in its entirety at https://bit.ly/Vaughn-OSP.

