Brad's Blog: Free farm clinic at the grange gets some press

The Capital Press, a newspaper based in Salem, published a piece a couple of weeks ago about the free farm clinic that is hosted each month at Marys River Grange.

Health providers offer free services at the grange to farmworkers — most of them seasonal — who can’t are uninsured and can’t afford medical care.

“Many have never seen a doctor in their life, except maybe as a small child. They're very, very grateful," Jean Weisensee, a retired nurse who volunteers at the clinic, told the Capital Press.

Private areas are set up in Grange Hall to accommodate the variety of medical services. Registered nurses are on hand to do simple medical procedures such as checking blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

According to the story, the clinic sees about 20 workers per month.

The grange’s Jay Sexton is quoted in the story.

"I would say what we do is repeatable, but it takes the perfect storm: a membership that prioritizes health, medical professionals willing to give back to the community and a few people who can organize. Oh, and the actual hall.”

