Brad's Blog: Free lunch program at CPS hits its 300 goal

About a month ago, I wrote about how the free meal distribution at Clemens Primary School had been attracting a lot of kids with an average of 275 served per day. At the time, principal Abby Couture said the goal was to get up to 300 or more.

Well, the program reached its goal.

Couture said during Monday night’s school board meeting that they’ve given away 300 or more lunches in a single day on a couple of occasions. On most days, if they don’t hit 300, they’re very close.

Couture also mentioned how a local farm has been donating veggies, which are distributed on Fridays (which is an extra high-traffic day with school packet exchanges).

“Gathering Together Farms has donated fresh produce and that is given out in boxes to families that are there,” she said. “Also, we had this last Friday, representatives from the Philomath Food Bank there giving information to families to use that program as well.”

The number of kids getting lunches (and breakfast for the following morning) is impressive, close to double the number that was seen in the first weeks.

Buzz Brazeau, school superintendent, also mentioned how two families that are not able to pick up free lunches are receiving them through delivery. The Corvallis School District Food and Nutrition Services (which heads up the free meal program) and Mid Columbia Bus drivers have teamed up to make sure those deliveries happen.

