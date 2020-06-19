Brad's Blog: Free lunches continue through summer at primary school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The free lunch program at Clemens Primary School has proven to be a big success with the most served in one day at 333. Principal Abby Couture said that the program consistently distributed around 300 per day.

But when school ended, there was a significant drop-off.

“Lunches continue to be available at Clemens each day Monday through Thursday,” Couture said during a school board meeting earlier in the week.

The program continues with distributions on those days from noon-1 p.m. for children ages 1 to 18. On Thursdays, recipients will also receive Friday’s meal. The grab-and-go option will be available all summer until the program ends on Aug. 28.

In past years, the free lunches have also been handed out at the library, but that’s not the case this year.

Mike Panico, a middle school counselor who volunteers at the food distribution site, said the Corvallis School District received a grant to make even more items available in food boxes for families.

“On Thursdays throughout summer, we’ll have food support available for families as well, some of which we’ll deliver to the families that need it and some that will be available for families just to pick up as they’re picking up lunches,” Panico said.