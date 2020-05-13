Brad's Blog: Georgia-Pacific to shut down its Toledo plant for a week

Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Toledo will shut down its containerboard production plant on May 21, the Newport News Times reported. Most of the mill’s hourly staff, about 300 employees, will be off work.
“Company leaders and experts at the local and corporate levels have carefully evaluated forecasted demand for the Toledo mill’s product (containerboard used in the manufacture of packaging boxes). This has included the effect of reduced demand on our ability to successfully compete in the current market. We’ve determined that the total volume we produce across all three paper machines at Toledo significantly exceeds current and predicted short-term demand,” Georgia-Pacific Public Affairs Officer C.J. Drake wrote in a statement.
The statement said production at the plant is scheduled to resume May 28.
“It goes without saying that this was a difficult decision to make, and we understand the concern and anxiety it may cause our employees, those who depend on them and the communities in which they live,” the statement reads. “During the temporary closure of the mill, we will maintain our readiness to resume production. In the meantime, we continue to encourage our employees and fellow Oregonians to comply with public health measures to protect against COVID-19.”
Georgia-Pacific employs 1,870 people in Oregon at six facilities in Toledo, Portland, Albany, Halsey, Eugene and Philomath.
