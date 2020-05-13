Brad's Blog: Georgia-Pacific to shut down its Toledo plant for a week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Toledo will shut down its containerboard production plant on May 21, the Newport News Times reported. Most of the mill’s hourly staff, about 300 employees, will be off work.

“Company leaders and experts at the local and corporate levels have carefully evaluated forecasted demand for the Toledo mill’s product (containerboard used in the manufacture of packaging boxes). This has included the effect of reduced demand on our ability to successfully compete in the current market. We’ve determined that the total volume we produce across all three paper machines at Toledo significantly exceeds current and predicted short-term demand,” Georgia-Pacific Public Affairs Officer C.J. Drake wrote in a statement.

The statement said production at the plant is scheduled to resume May 28.