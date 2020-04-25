Brad's Blog: Getting through red tape just part of the job of owning gun shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few weeks ago, I wrote a feature story about retiring Philomath Gun Shop owner Wes Strobel. We covered quite a few topics during our interview and of course, not everything makes it into the actual story either because it’s off the topic or the piece — in this case, my weekly column — starts to run too long.

I had asked Strobel about the red tape he must encounter in this type of business. I mean, I understand why such safeguards are in place — I’m mainly talking about background checks — but I was curious about his perspective on the matter.

“It’s a necessary evil, it’s just what you have to do. You allocate your time, forms have to be done,” he said. “No matter what business you’re in, you have to do whatever it is and this just happens to be a lot of bureaucracy that comes along with the federal firearms license.”

Trying to maneuver your way through that bureaucracy can be a challenge for newcomers to that line of work, he added.

“If you don’t know how to do it, you’re going to learn the first time you get an inspection, I guarantee it,” Strobel laughed. “A lot of those guys in the past, they didn’t do what they were supposed to do and that’s why they never made it.”