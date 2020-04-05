Brad's Blog: Grandma would've enjoyed this in her last few years

While doing interviews a few days ago with Philomath church leaders, I realized how something like these online services that they’re putting out would’ve probably been welcomed by my grandmother.
My maternal grandmother loved going to church and during her retirement years, her life revolved around it. It really meant a lot to her. In fact, every time I would go to visit her, the question always came up. “When’s the last time you went to church?”
In her later years, my grandmother became more confined to her residence and going to church became a real challenge. She had a good friend that would transport her there and they even had a special spot reserved for her down front. In those last few years of her life, it became impossible for her to go at all and I wonder if she would’ve found great joy in being able to at least watch it online.
The Refuge church in Philomath had been doing live-streaming even before the coronavirus pandemic came along. Senior Pastor Gerry Alston brought up this subject during our talk last week — that the services available online have created church opportunities for older folks like my grandmother who may not be able to physically get out of their homes on a Sunday morning.
Said Clay Carlisle of the First Baptist of Philomath Church: “My grandmother’s in her 80s and she watches me in Texas.”
My grandma died back in 2005 and so she didn’t grow up with the technology that we see these days. We might have needed to get her all set up with the necessary tools, but she was pretty smart. I bet she would’ve figured it out.
“I’m surprised that some of these people that you would not think would be technologically savvy — we’re talking 70- and 80-year-old people into Facebook and Gmail,” said the College United Methodist Church’s Jim Pierce during our interview. “It’s amazing how interconnected everybody is.”
My 80-year-old dad started to learn how to use a laptop probably only 10 or 15 years ago but he’s picked up on how to find his way around the internet. It’s one of the main reasons we post so many photos of our kids on Facebook, so our relatives far away can see them growing up in between the visits we’re able to arrange.
“I think the photos of the grandkids is really what got a lot of people in that age group in it,” Pierce said. “We’ve got family back in Arkansas and my wife sits in there on the couch and does the Facebook chat with the kids.”
So technology can come in pretty handy, even staying in touch with our older relatives. As far as churches go, I bet everyone will be pretty happy to put down the devices and attend those services in person again. But perhaps online efforts will continue to expand the reach.
