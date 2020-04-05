Brad's Blog: Grandma would've enjoyed this in her last few years

My grandma died back in 2005 and so she didn’t grow up with the technology that we see these days. We might have needed to get her all set up with the necessary tools, but she was pretty smart. I bet she would’ve figured it out.

“I’m surprised that some of these people that you would not think would be technologically savvy — we’re talking 70- and 80-year-old people into Facebook and Gmail,” said the College United Methodist Church’s Jim Pierce during our interview. “It’s amazing how interconnected everybody is.”

My 80-year-old dad started to learn how to use a laptop probably only 10 or 15 years ago but he’s picked up on how to find his way around the internet. It’s one of the main reasons we post so many photos of our kids on Facebook, so our relatives far away can see them growing up in between the visits we’re able to arrange.

“I think the photos of the grandkids is really what got a lot of people in that age group in it,” Pierce said. “We’ve got family back in Arkansas and my wife sits in there on the couch and does the Facebook chat with the kids.”

So technology can come in pretty handy, even staying in touch with our older relatives. As far as churches go, I bet everyone will be pretty happy to put down the devices and attend those services in person again. But perhaps online efforts will continue to expand the reach.

