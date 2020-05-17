Brad's Blog: How can you comment at city meetings?

Back on March 23 when Gov. Kate Brown issued the “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order, city officials had to figure out how to safely conduct public meetings and hearings.
Ironically, this all came down just a couple of days after "Sunshine Week" (March 15-21), which is the annual effort to educate the public about the importance of open government (you know, keep the sun shining on government all year). But I think Philomath has responded in the best way possible.
In response to the governor's order, the city began to hold its meetings via videoconferencing with access to the public through a video link or phone number. For those without an electronic means to listen in, a limited number of chairs are set up at City Hall with social distancing requirements in place.
Citizens that do attend electronically are muted, although their microphones will be unmuted if called on to speak. The chat function is also disabled during the meeting (I believe this practice started after some distasteful shenanigans occurred during a Zoom meeting early last month). But what about those who would like to provide testimony on a particular topic?
The League of Oregon Cities offered guidance on public meetings following the governor’s order, which states that “any law or policy which requires testimony to be taken in person during a public meeting or hearing does not apply if the city provides for testimony to be given” via any of the following means — telephone, video, some type of electronic or virtual medium or submission of written testimony, which may include email.
Philomath offers the following options for public comments:
• Sign up to comments by contacting the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or by calling 541-929-6148 no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
• Submit written comments by email to the city recorder (same address as above) no later than noon on the day of the meeting.
• Submit written comments in the City Hall parking lot drop box no later than noon on the day of the meeting.
• Mail written comments to P.O. Box 400, Philomath, OR 97370 three or four days prior to the day of the meeting.
The city provides full guidelines on its website at www.ci.philomath.or.us.
