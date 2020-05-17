Brad's Blog: How can you comment at city meetings?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Back on March 23 when Gov. Kate Brown issued the “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order, city officials had to figure out how to safely conduct public meetings and hearings.

Ironically, this all came down just a couple of days after "Sunshine Week" (March 15-21), which is the annual effort to educate the public about the importance of open government (you know, keep the sun shining on government all year). But I think Philomath has responded in the best way possible.

In response to the governor's order, the city began to hold its meetings via videoconferencing with access to the public through a video link or phone number. For those without an electronic means to listen in, a limited number of chairs are set up at City Hall with social distancing requirements in place.

Citizens that do attend electronically are muted, although their microphones will be unmuted if called on to speak. The chat function is also disabled during the meeting (I believe this practice started after some distasteful shenanigans occurred during a Zoom meeting early last month). But what about those who would like to provide testimony on a particular topic?