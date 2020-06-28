Brad's Blog: June 28, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Millpond Crossing housing development north of Chapel Drive and west of South 15th Street is close to moving forward into Phase 2 construction, City Manager Chris Workman said early last week.

A pre-construction meeting involving the developer, the city and their respective engineering teams was recently held as the infrastructure process begins — water, sewer and streets. He said the subdivision’s second phase will include the construction of 44 homes.

“The report from the developer is that all 44 homes have been spoken for,” Workman said. “He can’t build them fast enough with high demand for the homes going in there.”

New homeowners now occupy several homes along 15th Street that have been completed and the remaining Phase 1 lots all have ongoing construction.

