Brad's Blog: Limited number of candidates qualified for Philomath election so far

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the deadline approaching to run for a city seat in the Nov. 3 general election, four City Council candidates have qualified for the ballot along with one mayor candidate, the city recorder’s office reported.

As of Wednesday, the four individuals in the running for City Council include incumbents Ruth Causey, David Low and Matt Lehman, along with Teresa Nielson. There are six seats on the council.

Low was elected to his seat two years ago while Causey and Lehman were appointed to serve out the terms of Terry Weiss and Marion Dark, respectively.

The lone mayoral candidate is Doug Edmonds, a current city councilor.

City Recorder Ruth Post said others have picked up packets but those names cannot be released just yet because they have not filed their paperwork (which then qualifies those candidates as public record).

Besides Causey, Edmonds, Low and Lehman, other incumbents include Mayor Eric Niemann and councilors Chas Jones and Matthew Thomas.

The deadline to file is Aug. 14. My inclination from past trends is to believe that we'll see several other candidates come forward in the final few days leading up to the deadline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.