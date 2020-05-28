You are the owner of this article.
Brad's Blog: Masks and hand sanitizer distributed to farm workers

Facemasks, hand sanitizer to farm workers

Oregon National Guard's Ashley Smallwood hands facemasks to Oregon Department of Agriculture's Cory Hart to put in the SUV of Demetri Balint from Green Gable Farms in Philomath.

 MARK YLEN, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has provided masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to farm workers, including for those working in our area.

Alex Paul, a colleague at the Albany Democrat-Herald, wrote a story that published this week about the response seen at the OSU Extension Service-Linn County office in Tangent. (A distribution site was also set up in Benton County).

Each farmer could pick up 10 masks per employee and two large bottles of hand sanitizer per farm. Dimitri Balint, owner of Green Gable Farms near Philomath, was picking up items for his 30 employees.

“We grow cut flowers, strawberries and vegetables and we can’t do that if our employees aren’t healthy,” Balint told the D-H. “Without them, we don’t have a farm.”

Balint said most farmers are proactive and want to take care of their employees “because without them, we won’t survive.”

Army Specialist Ashley Smallwood of the 2/162 unit in Springfield, said the materials came from a National Guard hub in Wilsonville.

