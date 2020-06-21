Brad's Blog: Oregonian writes about the late Karen Zimmerman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath resident Karen Zimmerman was featured recently in a story published by the Oregonian/Oregon Live. She died April 14 in age 74 of COVID-19.

Penned by reporter Noelle Crombie, the story features interviews with her sister, Carol Hamlet, of Spanish Fork, Utah; daughter, Laurie Crane, of Yakima, Washington; son, Gary Zimmerman, of Philomath; and a good friend, Steffani Wood.

According to the story, Karen had traveled to Europe with her sister after finishing chemotherapy treatments for her second bout with leukemia. After returning to the United States, they went to Las Vegas with an old friend. But in mid-March, the three women became sick and Karen flew home. She never recovered.

An excerpt from the story:

“Gary Zimmerman, 49, of Philomath, said he and Crane were allowed into their mother’s hospital room before she died. Zimmerman said he’s grateful for the time he spent at his mother’s bedside, knowing so many coronavirus patients are isolated.

“It’s really sad to think of that – so many families are going through the same thing,” he said.

“Crane said her brother stroked their mother’s head and told her he loved her. She was holding her mother’s hand.