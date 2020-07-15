Brad's Blog: 'Oregon's Black Pioneers' wins 2 regional Emmys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon Public Broadcasting’s production of “Oregon’s Black Pioneers” won two Northwest Regional Emmy Awards last month. The program includes mention of Reuben Shipley and Mount Union Historical Cemetery.

“Oregon’s Black Pioneers” examines the earliest African-Americans who lived and worked in the region during the mid-1800s. They came as sailors, gold miners, farmers and slaves. Their numbers were small, by some estimates just 60 black residents in 1850, but they managed to create communities, and in some cases, take on racist laws — and win.

Many of you probably know the story by now. Shipley donated land on the southeastern slope of Neabeack Hill to establish the cemetery back in 1861. A former slave, Shipley earned his freedom by driving the oxen of his owner, Robert Shipley Jr., from Missouri to Oregon in 1853. He went on to work for Eldridge Hartless, who had settled south of Philomath in 1846.

Shipley worked hard, saved his money and bought 80 acres, later making the donation reportedly with the intent of creating a cemetery where black families could be buried. I’ve written about Shipley on a few occasions in the past, including in this 2016 column.

The documentary is available to watch at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRbzoVS0c0M.

