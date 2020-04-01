Brad's Blog: OSU to offer concert series on Facebook Live beginning at noon Friday

Now here’s a great idea.

Oregon State University plans to launch a series of online concerts beginning Friday and then continuing for the next month. Organizers are calling it the “Music à la Carte” concert series and they will be streamed on Facebook Live beginning at noon with each lasting 30 minutes.

Friday’s concert will feature Jan Michael Looking Wolf Reibach on the Native American flute. Reibach, a popular OSU music instructor, is a One World Music Radio Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and has received numerous awards as a Native flute player.

Future concerts include Alicia Jo Straka on electric accordion with vocals (April 10); Halie Loren, jazz/pop singer-songwriter (April 17); William Seigi Marsh on guitar with vocals (April 24); and Gideon Freudmann on cello (May 1). Additional performances will be announced as they are scheduled.

The concerts are free to view.

OSU has been hosting a “brown bag” concert series during fall, spring and winter terms since 1969. Thus, the online performances help keep the decades-long tradition alive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ll find the Music à la Carte Facebook page at: https://beav.es/4Ns.

The arts have been hit hard by the coronavirus and with everybody staying home, this online concert series sounds like it could be a very cool thing to check out in the middle of a Friday.

