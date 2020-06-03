Brad's Blog: Philomath education consultant new superintendent at Sheridan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The consultant who worked with the Philomath School District on its Student Investment Account application has been named superintendent of the Sheridan School District, the Yamhill Valley News Register reported.

Dorie Vickery played a key role in the development of Philomath’s SIA plan through data analysis from community input and student focus groups, and coordination with Kings Valley Charter School and community partners. Through the work, she helped with the establishment of plan goals and action steps and with the creation of a budget for the plan’s submission to the Oregon Department of Education.

The Philomath School District had the opportunity to apply for $1.3 million in SIA funds, which were intended to meet students’ mental and behavioral health needs and to increased achievement for students, including reducing academic disparities for traditionally underserved student populations. That’s a description of the SIA from Susan Halliday, Philomath-Blodgett principal who headed up the project.

The Philomath School Board approved of the district’s SIA application this spring. A part of the Student Success Act that the Legislature passed in 2018, districts apply for the noncompetitive grants with a detailed plan on how the money will be spent. Part of the process is to engage the community.