Brad's Blog: Philomath first grader's message for teacher on national podcast

A Philomath first grader’s message for his teacher made its way into a national podcast this week.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is CNN’s chief medical correspondent, highlighted some teachers’ struggles and creative adaptations to teaching during a pandemic in his May 8 podcast. The topic was part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Gupta said since the kids can’t hug their teachers in person this year, “we got some amazing shout-outs from students all over who want their teachers to know that their students are grateful.”
Dalton Davis was one of those who had a message for Clemens Primary School teacher Susan Hobbs.
“My name is Dalton Davis. I am 7 years old from Philomath, Oregon, I want to say hi to my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Hobbs, and I miss her.”
Nice job, Dalton. And to all teachers, let’s send them a little extra love this week.
Here’s a quote from TV personality Jimmy Fallon (and author of one of my son’s favorite books), which Gupta included in his lead-in to the podcast: “Teachers should make a billion dollars and get more vacation time. They spend their days wrangling all our crazy kids. When they go out, they should get free bottomless wine.”
