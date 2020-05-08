Brad's Blog: Philomath first grader's message for teacher on national podcast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Philomath first grader’s message for his teacher made its way into a national podcast this week.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is CNN’s chief medical correspondent, highlighted some teachers’ struggles and creative adaptations to teaching during a pandemic in his May 8 podcast. The topic was part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Gupta said since the kids can’t hug their teachers in person this year, “we got some amazing shout-outs from students all over who want their teachers to know that their students are grateful.”

Dalton Davis was one of those who had a message for Clemens Primary School teacher Susan Hobbs.

“My name is Dalton Davis. I am 7 years old from Philomath, Oregon, I want to say hi to my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Hobbs, and I miss her.”

Nice job, Dalton. And to all teachers, let’s send them a little extra love this week.

Here’s a quote from TV personality Jimmy Fallon (and author of one of my son’s favorite books), which Gupta included in his lead-in to the podcast: “Teachers should make a billion dollars and get more vacation time. They spend their days wrangling all our crazy kids. When they go out, they should get free bottomless wine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.